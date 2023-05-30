Home / India News / Cops have new details about murdered Delhi teen's boyfriend: ‘Tattoo of Praveen’

Cops have new details about murdered Delhi teen's boyfriend: ‘Tattoo of Praveen’

ByKanishka Singharia
May 30, 2023 09:50 AM IST

The police are also reportedly investigating a tattoo found on the victim's hand that bears the name "Praveen."

In a fresh development in the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, the Delhi Police has revealed that Sahil, the 20-year-old accused, was enraged after his break-up with the victim and a fight between them, a day earlier triggered the gruesome killing, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi Police arrests Sahil, accused of allegedly stabbing a minor girl in the Shahabad Dairy area of northwest Delhi, in Bulandshahr on Monday, (HT photo)
Delhi Police arrests Sahil, accused of allegedly stabbing a minor girl in the Shahabad Dairy area of northwest Delhi, in Bulandshahr on Monday, (HT photo)

The investigation revealed that the girl had been in a relationship with Sahil since 2021. However, when they frequently engaged in arguments and experienced a strained relationship, the girl stopped talking to Sahil. Despite her wishes, he persisted in approaching her and expressed a desire to reconcile, the report added.

Also read | Hookah party, Sidhu Moosewala in killer Sahil's last Instagram post

"... Even on Saturday, they had a fight which further worsened their relationship. This could be the reason behind the murder," an official told PTI.

The police are also reportedly investigating a tattoo found on the victim's hand that bears the name "Praveen." They believe that this tattoo could have been a reason behind frequent arguments between Sahil and the girl.

Read | ‘Notorious goons’: Why passersby refused to intervene in Shahbad Dairy murder of 16-year-old girl

What we know about the murder case so far

Sahil, a mechanic for AC and refrigerators, was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after a call from his aunt to his father helped police trace him from his aunt's home.

Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order), said, “As soon as the police received the information about the woman’s death, Sahil’s parents were detained on Sunday night. We found that Sahil had been calling them, and on the basis of technical surveillance, a dedicated police team rushed for the identified location and nabbed Sahil near Bulandshahr. To ensure his arrest, his father was also taken with the police team.”

The chilling 9-second CCTV camera footage of the incident showed the accused pinning the victim to a wall with one hand and stabbing her repeatedly. He did not stop even when the girl slumped to the ground, jabbing the knife into her over 16 times, kicking her and then slamming a cement slab on her repeatedly.

The detailed postmortem report is yet to be released. The police have registered an First Information Report (FIR) against Sahil under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

 

 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
sahil delhi murder delhi news + 1 more
sahil delhi murder delhi news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out