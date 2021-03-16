DCW issues notice to police, seeking to know number of women SHOs in city

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports that there are currently no women station house officers (SHOs) in any of the 178 police stations in the national capital, the Delhi Commission for Women on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking to know whether any police station had a woman SHO.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also sought details of women officers who were posted as SHOs in the past one year and said the Delhi Police has been told to furnish the information by March 19.

“We have been informed that there are no women SHOs in any of the 178 police stations in Delhi. This is very shocking and disappointing at the same time. It is very important to ensure gender parity in the force,” Maliwal said on Tuesday.

“We have issued a notice to the police in the matter and sought answers. We are taking this issue very seriously and will try to bring about a change.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, the commission said, “Reports also state that while there are already rules in place guaranteeing 33% reservation for women in the force, women participation in the force remains particularly low. The commission has now issued a notice to the Delhi Police and asked why there are no women SHOs in Delhi.”

DCW said in order to “ascertain the eligibility of women officers for the role”, the commission has sought details of men and women officers of the rank of inspector as well as sanctioned and current number of inspector posts. It has also asked the Delhi Police to submit the list of steps taken to increase the number of women officers at the higher levels.

“..It is important that women SHOs are appointed at sensitive police stations such as Kamla Market which cover areas like the GB road,” it said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “We are examining the letter and necessary information will be shared in due course.”

A senior police officer, who did not want to be named, said that postings are done by the establishment board after following all the procedures and on the basis of eligibility and merits.

“There is no criteria of being male and female officer in matters of posting. Presently, two women IPS officers are heading two separate police districts, besides two women DCPs in crime and PCR. There have been many women inspectors who served as SHOs in Delhi’s police stations,” the officer said.