Delhi Development Authority awards work for stadium in Dwarka
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has awarded the work for the construction of international level cricket and football stadium in Dwarka. The state-of the-art stadium that can seat 30,000 spectators will be the first government sports facility to be developed on Public Private Partnership basis.
While this facility will be ready by the end of 2024, a senior DDA official said, the five new sports complexes will be ready by next year in Delhi.
A senior DDA official said, “The work for the integrated multi-sports facility has been awarded. The concessionaire will not only construct the facility but also manage it sports for a period of 30 years.”
Spread over 54 acres, the integrated facility will have a football-cum-cricket stadium, an indoor stadium with 2000 seating capacity, shooting range, swimming pool etc. The 350-crore project, which will come up in Sector 19B, Dwarka, will have a clubhouse with facility for 3000 members and will be the biggest sports facility developed by DDA.
At present, the land-owning agency has 15 sports complexes—Siri Fort, Yamuna, Commonwealth Games, etc., three mini-complexes with facilities for a few sports and two golf courses.
Currently, there was just one sports facility in Dwarka. But the land-owning agency is planning four more sports facilities in addition to the integrated complex. A senior DDA official said, “The construction work of sport complexes is going on in sectors 17 D, 8D, 19 and 23 of Dwarka. All the sports facilities will be read by next year. There is a huge demand for sport infrastructure in the sub-city.” DDA is also developing a golf course on sector 24 at a cost of ₹45-crore.
The land-owning agency is also developing a sports facility in Rohini’s sector 33 at a cost of ₹27.4 crore. According to DDA officials, the facility will have a multi-purpose hall, table tennis, swimming pool etc.
