DDA conducts draw of lots for allotment of newly built flats to slum dwellers at Kalkaji Extension

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday conducted a draw of lots for the allotment of newly constructed flats at Kalkaji Extension in South Delhi on a public-private partnership basis, to the second batch of slum dwellers. The land-owning agency on Friday allotted flats to 673 eligible residents, said the DDA officials.

“We will complete the allotment process by the end of this month or by the first week of July. During our survey, we found that 2,890 people were eligible to receive a flat at the new complex. We provided allotment-cum-demand letters to 903 beneficiaries in February, and now 673 more people have received letters for the same,” said a senior DDA official, requesting anonymity.

This is the first in-situ redevelopment project conceived and executed by the land-owning agency, according to DDA officials. Conceived in 2011, the plan was to rehabilitate a total of 8,461 families from three slum clusters -- Jawaharlal Nehru Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji’s Govindpuri -- in a phased manner. Around 3,024 flats were to be constructed on a nearby empty plot in the first phase; in the subsequent two phases, the DDA plans to construct the remaining flats on the land vacated by the slum dwellers.

“The flats will be allotted for a fee of ₹1,42,000, including ₹30,000 as maintenance charge, for five years,” said another senior DDA official, requesting anonymity.