Delhi Development Agency conducts draw of lots for Jailorwala Bagh flats

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday conducted a draw of lots for 1,093 households for rehabilitation of JJ dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh in Ashok Vihar as part of its rehabilitation project.

The eligible families will have to pay ₹ 1,71,000, which includes ₹ 1,41,000 as beneficiary contribution of the flat and ₹ 30,000 as maintenance charge for five years. This is after providing a subsidy of around ₹ 24 lakh on every flat. (HT Photo)

Officials said that 1,675 EWS flats of 400 square feet area are likely to be ready for possession by the end of July, at a total cost of ₹421.81 crore. Each of these flats comprises two rooms, one kitchen, one bathroom, one toilet and a balcony. DDA has undertaken in-situ rehabilitation of 376 JJ clusters in the city.

“The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of JJ clusters, with proper amenities and facilities. The construction of the flats has been done using the latest MIVAN technology where all components of the buildings are made of concrete. Every tower is equipped with lift and an open recreational space on the eighth floor,” said a DDA spokesperson.

These flats also have facilities like community halls, four shops, Anganwadi classrooms, doctor’s clinic and children’s daycare centre.

Basement parking is available over an area of 11,024 square metres and provisions have also been made for surface parking. Green space of 9,257.7 square metres has also been provided within the project site, along with a sewage treatment plant (STP).

“There is a triple water supply system. Potable water shall be provided by DJB. Non-potable water requirements shall be met by treated underground water and treated water from STP. A boundary wall has also been made around the site for the safety of residents,” said the spokesperson.

Officials said that this is the second in-situ rehabilitation project of DDA. In November 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji built for rehabilitating slum dwellers.