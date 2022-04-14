DDA housing scheme sees muted response, draw of lots now on April 18

Despite extending the window for applying for flats under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)’s latest housing scheme, launched in January this year, the response has been muted with only 22,000 applications being received for the more than 18,000 flats on sale. The draw of lots for eligible applicants will be held on April 18, the land owning agency said on Wednesday. Although the DDA received 22,179 applications for 18,335 flats located in Narela, Rohini and Vasant Kunj, among other areas, only around 12,400 people deposited the money. “The draw of lots will be held for these people,” said a senior DDA official, asking not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The flats put on sale are those that have been returned by allottees of previous housing schemes. The flats remaining after the draw of lots will be allotted on first come, first served basis. “ Even those who have a flat — which is less than 67 square metres— in Delhi will be able to apply for these flats,” the official said

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON