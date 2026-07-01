DDA invites firms to develop ‘Delhi Eye’ observation wheel in Mayur Vihar

New Delhi

An observation wheel in Dubai. (AFP)

Taking a cue from tourist attractions in global capitals, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to set up a “Delhi Eye”, an observation wheel—on the lines of the London Eye and Singapore Flyer—in Mayur Vihar and has invited expression of interest (EoIs) from companies versed in developing and operating large-scale tourism and entertainment infrastructure.

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To be sure, an observation wheel is a modern and large-scale version of the Ferris wheel, and comprises enclosed, air-conditioned cabins that move at a slow pace. As per the DDA’s plan, a 35-metre-high project will come up on a 3.84-acre land parcel at the Mayur Vihar District Centre and will be awarded on a licence fee for a 55-year period.

A previous iteration of the “Delhi Eye” was located inside a private amusement park in Okhla near Kalindi Kunj. It was approximately 45 metres high and the Ferris wheel had air-conditioned cabins. It was dismantled in 2017, but the reason remains unclear.

According to the EoI issued on Tuesday, the authority plans to auction the licence rights for the project, with the selected concessionaire responsible for developing and operating the facility. DDA officials said that the present exercise is intended to gauge market interest and gather stakeholder feedback before issuing a detailed request for proposal (RFP).

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{{^usCountry}} “The issue of this EoI and submission of an EoI by an interested party shall not have any bearing on the future process to be undertaken by DDA for development of the project,” the document reads, adding that the authority will finalise the project scope, development obligations and bidding conditions after reviewing the responses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The issue of this EoI and submission of an EoI by an interested party shall not have any bearing on the future process to be undertaken by DDA for development of the project,” the document reads, adding that the authority will finalise the project scope, development obligations and bidding conditions after reviewing the responses. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed site is located at the Mayur Vihar District Centre, close to the New Ashok Nagar and Mayur Vihar Extension Metro stations on the Blue Line. The location can also be easily accessed through the DND Flyway, Mayur Vihar flyover and Ghazipur Road, where commercial establishments, including star hotels and global outlets are already operational.

Under the proposal, the land has been earmarked for commercial use with a permissible floor-area ratio (FAR) of 150 and 50% ground coverage. The height of the structure is expected to be around 35 metres but the final dimensions will be subject to statutory clearances from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), officials said.

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“The idea behind the project is to develop a landmark tourist destination for the national capital that will offer a 360-degree view of the city. Safety and adherence to all norms will remain a clear priority,” said a DDA official, who did not wish to be named.

“The EoI is aimed at identifying potential bidders before the formal procurement stage. The detailed RFP, including the draft licence deed and final eligibility conditions, will be issued later, after consultations with stakeholders,” the official said.

Prospective applicants have been advised to undertake site visits and carry out preliminary due diligence before submitting their responses. However, the authority has prohibited sampling or removal of any material from the site during inspections. It has also specified that all expenses related to preparing the EoI, site visits and due diligence will be borne entirely by the applicants.