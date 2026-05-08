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DDA issues fresh notice to develop private land lying vacant for years

Officials said that several privately owned vacant parcels exist in areas that are not covered under the land pooling policy, green development area plans or any other notified redevelopment schemes

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:22 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi: To develop vacant private land within its jurisdiction, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a fresh notice reiterating that its 2018 regulations for enabling the planned development of privately owned lands remain operational.

Officials said that approvals will be granted only after scrutiny under applicable regulations and planning norms. (HT Archive )

Officials said the DDA aims to encourage owners of privately held land in DDA-controlled areas to apply for building plan sanction through the respective local bodies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and DDA, depending on jurisdiction.

According to the public notice, the regulations were notified on July 4, 2018, and continue to remain in force. The policy allows privately owned lands in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to be developed in accordance with notified land use norms, Master Plan provisions and zonal development plans.

Officials said that several privately owned vacant parcels exist in areas that are not covered under the land pooling policy, green development area plans or any other notified redevelopment schemes.

 
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