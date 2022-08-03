DDA reduces licence fee for petrol, CNG stations offering EV charging facility
In a bid to promote the use of electric vehicles in the city, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday decided to reduce the licence fee for petrol pumps and CNG stations provided they offer electric vehicle charging facilities as well.
The decision was taken in a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by lieutenant governor VK Saxena who is also the DDA chairperson.The meeting also relaxed the norms for allotting houses to the economically weaker sections.
Saxena later tweeted, “Chaired the meeting of DDA @official_dda along with members. Key proposals approved,include: Norms for owning a DDA Flat by EWS relaxed Petrol Pumps & CNG Stations will be able to have EV Charging Stations, at lesser license fee–step to promote green fuel in the city.”
According to a senior DDA official, 5-18% discount in licence fee will be provided to petrol pumps and CNG stations if they make provision for charging of electric vehicles as well.
Currently, the licence fee for a 1,080 square metre (sqm) petrol pump is ₹53 lakh while that of CNG station is ₹46.11 lakh. With the latest amendment, licence fee for a petrol pump with EV charging facility will be ₹50.35 lakh (5% discount with respect to the licence fee of petrol pump) and that of a CNG station with EV charging will be ₹43.46 lakh.
Currently, there are 2,356 charging points and 234 battery swapping points in Delhi. At least, 500 charging points have been set up so far under the single window facility of the Delhi government, the transport department has recently informed.
Norms relaxed for EWS flats
The landowning agency has also approved a proposal to do away with the individual’s income certificate (which until now was mandatory) for allotment of flats under the economically weaker section category. Currently, two certifications have to be provided attesting that the individual’s annual income is less than ₹3 lakh, and the family income is less than ₹10 lakh per annum.
“It was observed that applicants under EWS category were having difficulty obtaining certificate of individual income as most of them fall in the category for whom filing of income tax returns is not mandatory. Therefore, they were not able to submit proof of individual income. Now EWS flats will be allotted on the basis of annual family income, if it is below ₹10 lakh per annum,” said a DDA official, asking not to be named.
-
Allahabad HC quashes UPPCS pre-2021 results, orders 5% reservation to ex-army personnel
The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, quashed the results of PCS pre-2021 and directed secretary, UP Public Service Commission to give benefit of 5% reservation to ex-army personnel on Group-B and Group-C Posts and issue results afresh. The last date for online application was March 5, 2021, which was later extended to March 17, 2021. Meanwhile, amendment about 5% reservation for the ex-servicemen were notified on March 3, 2021.
-
Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Bajwa hits out at Jouramajra
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said the breakdown of the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Schat Bima Yojana, launched in August 2019, in Punjab is a matter of serious concern and shows a floodlight on the efficiency of the Aam Aadmi Party government.
-
Jal Jeevan Mission: After praise from PM, U.P. govt warns officers
After being praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proper implementation of the 'Har Ghar Nal', the tap water for all houses initiative, the state government has now warned officers tasked withHar Ghar Nal Yojanae to remain fully committed to their jobs. “Those engineers who aren't giving their 100%, will be immediately removed from the department,” Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said after a review of the state's 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme.
-
Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana : Govt hospitals in Sangrur, Barnala districts stop orthopaedic surgeries
A resident of Nabha gate in Sangrur district, Jatin Kumar, had to recently run from pillar to post for getting his 70-year-old mother's knee replacement surgery done at a government hospital. However, the grim news for Kumar's mother and several other beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY), awaiting orthopaedic treatments is that government hospitals of Sangrur and Barnala districts have now stopped surgeries and treatment of orthopaedic patients.
-
Horse, camel ban: Restriction on animals during Moharram hits owners
The ban on horses and camels during Moharram processions which has been in force in Prayagraj in the last two years will be in place this year too, hitting the livelihood of their owners. Besides using the animals for other purposes, their owners used to arrive in the city from nearby areas for seasonal earning during Moharram. They used to earn good money by ferrying people, especially children, in Moharram processions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics