DDA removes concrete from Smriti Van in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has removed all interlocking tiles from Smriti Van in Vasant Kunj along with the concrete base of the pond to allow the flow of groundwater naturally. DDA added it has also begun compensatory plantation for various other projects at Smriti Van, which will make the forest greener.

The Smriti Van at Vasant Kunj. A Vasant Kunj resident had filed a petition in NGT that DDA had laid tiles and concrete in parts of the forest (HT Photo)

DDA response came after NGT issued a notice to the land-owning agency after a resident of the area filed a petition last September and alleged that large parts of the forest had been concretised, in violation of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

The other allegations included lack of maintenance, which had left the area “with very few trees.”

DDA, in its submission dated October 4, said it acted on all forms of concretisation in the area.

“The work of compensatory plantation, including plantation of 1,500 saplings for a National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Project and 250 saplings for the Rajya Sabha Secretariat Project, had gotten stuck earlier, due to the non-receipt of necessary approvals from the forest department. However, this work has been completed in the first week of August,” DDA told NGT.

Smriti Van—part of the south-central Ridge, is spread over an area of 34.51 acres. The forest is situated between Sector A-Pocket B and C in Vasant Kunj and falls under DDA’s jurisdiction, similar to Sanjay Van. Any commercial activity or any concrete or permanent structure cannot be carried out within a forest, as per the Forest Act.

