IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / DDA to change land use of 31 acres for redevelopment project
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
delhi news

DDA to change land use of 31 acres for redevelopment project

As per the public notice put out by the DDA, land use of two land parcels of 9.5 acres each, earmarked as district park, is being changed to government office. To compensate for the green space, land use of 12.58 acres earmarked for government office will be developed as a district park
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:30 PM IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has initiated the process to change the land use of three plots, spread over 31 acres, including 19 acres of green space, in the heart of the city. It is learnt that this is being done for the Centre’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, but there isn’t an official word on the same.

The land use of 101.1 acres was changed in 2019 for the approximately 14,000 crore project.

The land-owning agency invited the public’s comment on the proposed change.As per the public notice put out by the DDA, land use of two land parcels of 9.5 acres each, earmarked as district park, is being changed to government office. To compensate for the green space, where a government office complex is proposed, land use of 12.58 acres earmarked for government office will be developed as a district park.

“The land use change is related to the redevelopment project. DDA is only responsible for changing the land use,” said a senior DDA official.

As part of the Central Vista redevelopment, the Centre plans to construct a new Parliament House building (construction work has already started), a common central secretariat and redevelopment of Central Vista precinct (work for which has also started). The entire project is slated for 2024 completion.

The land parcels where government offices will come up are located close to where the Prime Minister’s new residence is proposed as per the redevelopment plan. Spread over 15 acres, the PM’s residence is proposed on Dalhousie Road.

A senior DDA official said, “The land use of a 12.58 acre land parcel will be changed from government to district park. There are no major offices located on this land parcel.”

Also Read | 5,000-crore plan to deal with traffic around redeveloped govt colonies

Apart from central Delhi, the DDA has also proposed land use change of two land parcels measuring 4 acres and 2.54 acres from residential to recreational in Civil Lines.

“People will have to send their suggestions or objections within the next 30 days. There will be a board of inquiry if we get objections from the public regarding the change of land use. The proposal will be tabled again in the authority meeting before being sent to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry for notification and amendment in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021,” said the official.

Kanchi Kohli, environment campaigner and researcher with the Centre for Policy Research, said, “The government continues to adopt a piecemeal approach for both land use change and the environmental approvals related to the Central Vista project. The inappropriateness of this process has been also clearly recorded in the dissenting judgment of the Supreme Court. This fresh notice for land use change once again brings to light that earmarked public, green and recreational spaces are being converted to high security, gated infrastructure only for government use. The proposal includes conversion of government and residential land into recreational use, but the implications of that need to be understood.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
delhi news

DDA to change land use of 31 acres for redevelopment project

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:30 PM IST
As per the public notice put out by the DDA, land use of two land parcels of 9.5 acres each, earmarked as district park, is being changed to government office. To compensate for the green space, land use of 12.58 acres earmarked for government office will be developed as a district park
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles move towards Ghaziabad after the road connecting it with Delhi via Ghazipur reopened for vehicular movement, since its closure following clashes between police and farmers on January 26 in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)
Vehicles move towards Ghaziabad after the road connecting it with Delhi via Ghazipur reopened for vehicular movement, since its closure following clashes between police and farmers on January 26 in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Ghazipur border partially reopens

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The Delhi Police said that the traffic on one route (from Delhi to Ghaziabad) has been restored only for emergency vehicles and motorists in emergency situations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Old newspapers were used to decorate the garden, the venue of Madhuri and Aditya’s wedding.
Old newspapers were used to decorate the garden, the venue of Madhuri and Aditya’s wedding.
delhi news

New normal: Intimate weddings, virtual events

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:26 AM IST
On October 31, 2020, the Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA) lifted the restriction of allowing only 50 people in weddings. In banquet halls and closed spaces, the DDMA allowed up to 200 people, while the decision on the number of guests in open spaces was left on the district administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deserted view of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Akshardham Temple (NH-9), during nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 15, 2020. (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
Deserted view of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Akshardham Temple (NH-9), during nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 15, 2020. (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
delhi news

Delhi's year of isolation

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:23 AM IST
A great many books will be written, and movies made, on this first year of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical staff in PPE coveralls attend to a person in the temporary Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital in New Delhi(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
Medical staff in PPE coveralls attend to a person in the temporary Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital in New Delhi(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
india news

Looking back at the coronavirus war room

By Rudraneil Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Dr Richa Narang and Dr Saurav Kumar should have been done with their postgraduation -- Narang in anesthesiology and Kumar in general surgery — and in a job of their choice by April 2020; instead, with exams repeatedly being postponed, the lockdown and the pandemic spreading rapidly in the city, they found their teaching facility — the LNJP hospital being turned into the city’s first dedicated centre for Covid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two men were arrested Friday from RK Puram with four firearms, four cartridges, and a cellphone that contained a photograph of Pandit, which Kumar had allegedly sent them.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The two men were arrested Friday from RK Puram with four firearms, four cartridges, and a cellphone that contained a photograph of Pandit, which Kumar had allegedly sent them.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi police to quiz jailed man as part of probe into plot to kill Sushil Pandit

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:02 AM IST
According to the police, the two alleged contract killers, Sukhvinder Singh (25) and Lakhan (21) revealed during interrogations that they were hired by Kumar, who is also known as Tuti, to kill Pandit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The wooden edifice runs across the length of the short street. Its long balcony rests on a series of sculpted brackets.
The wooden edifice runs across the length of the short street. Its long balcony rests on a series of sculpted brackets.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Lost time, regained

By Mayank Austen Soofi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:54 AM IST
Can there be a more haunting lane anywhere in the Delhi region than this alley of the Millennium City of Gurugram? One side of the lane is completely unremarkable, lined with conventional everyday shops.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RWA has alleged that the owner was going ahead with work despite SDMC sealing the premises twice(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
The RWA has alleged that the owner was going ahead with work despite SDMC sealing the premises twice(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
delhi news

Vasant Kunj RWA asks L-G to step in, put stop to ‘illegal’ construction work

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:29 AM IST
According to a senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official who is aware of the development, the corporation sealed the building in January over allegations of illegal construction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Tata Motors spokesperson said with conventional vehicles (with IC engines), the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven.(Reuters )
The Tata Motors spokesperson said with conventional vehicles (with IC engines), the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven.(Reuters )
delhi news

No EV policy perks for electric version of Tata Nexon SUV

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:19 AM IST
The Delhi government also constituted a committee comprising a representative each from the transport department, Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System (DIMTS), Tata Motors and an expert from the field to investigate the matter in detail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both the underpass and the flyover extension projects are aimed at decongesting Ashram Chowk where vehicles are seen waiting for hours in traffic jams even during non-peak hours.(HT Photo)
Both the underpass and the flyover extension projects are aimed at decongesting Ashram Chowk where vehicles are seen waiting for hours in traffic jams even during non-peak hours.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Endless cycle of traffic chaos at Ashram Chowk

By Ashish Mishra, Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:13 AM IST
The Public Works Department (PWD) last month started work on extending the Ashram flyover on Ring Road, even as work on a 750-metre Ashram underpass is going on after missing several deadlines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts have also called for faster pace of vaccination in areas witnessing an increase in the number of cases.(ANI Photo)
Experts have also called for faster pace of vaccination in areas witnessing an increase in the number of cases.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Test positivity rate highest in 45 days; Delhi adds 175 Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:58 AM IST
Delhi added 175 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, on the back of 39,700 tests, leading to a positivity rate of 0.44%, the highest since the Capital saw the same rate on January 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR was registered at the Jafrabad police station.(File Photo. Representative image)
The FIR was registered at the Jafrabad police station.(File Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

FIR against AAP MLA after woman accuses him of molestation

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:48 AM IST
When contacted, tAam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legislator from Seelampur Abdul Rehman said, “All the allegations against me are false and baseless as I did not meet the woman (complainant) yesterday (Sunday) or even in the past."
READ FULL STORY
Close
While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the BMC. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the BMC. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi school shut for 1 week after student contracts Covid-19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:40 AM IST
Queen Mary’s School made the announcement after a group of parents protested outside its campus on Monday demanding that the exams -- which were supposed to begin from Tuesday -- be conducted online now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of various RWA in Adarsh Nagar demonstrating over incidents of crime and the stabbing of a woman yesterday, at Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi. (Sachit Khanna/HT Photo)
Members of various RWA in Adarsh Nagar demonstrating over incidents of crime and the stabbing of a woman yesterday, at Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi. (Sachit Khanna/HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi citizens express anger as crime spikes

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:36 AM IST
The spurt in crimes has renewed calls by some citizens groups for enhanced police patrolling, action against organised gangs, and establishment of police posts at key locations to make the people feel safe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justice Mukta Gupta, while hearing a plea by Asif Iqbal Tanha seeking action against the errant police officials, said the enquiry was even worse than what was done in a petty theft case.
Justice Mukta Gupta, while hearing a plea by Asif Iqbal Tanha seeking action against the errant police officials, said the enquiry was even worse than what was done in a petty theft case.
delhi news

‘Media leaks need to be controlled to keep probe fair’: Delhi HC slams Police

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:30 AM IST
Advocate Amit Mahajan, special public prosecutor in the north-east Delhi riots for the police, told the court that leak was “undesirable” and should not have happened. He said that whenever action is taken against any of the media houses, they start running a campaign against it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP