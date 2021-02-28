IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 5,000-crore plan to deal with traffic around redeveloped govt colonies
HT Image
HT Image
others

5,000-crore plan to deal with traffic around redeveloped govt colonies

New Delhi: Union housing and urban affairs ministry and the Delhi Development Authority may discuss this week the funding for an approximately 5,000 crore integrated transit plan aimed at handling the expected rise in vehicular traffic around eight government colonies that are being redeveloped by the Centre The Delhi L-G has asked the DDA to discuss the funding for the project with the urban affairs ministry before it is cleared by UTTIPEC, the apex body for traffic and transportation projects in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST

New Delhi: Union housing and urban affairs ministry and the Delhi Development Authority may discuss this week the funding for an approximately 5,000 crore integrated transit plan aimed at handling the expected rise in vehicular traffic around eight government colonies that are being redeveloped by the Centre

The Delhi L-G has asked the DDA to discuss the funding for the project with the urban affairs ministry before it is cleared by UTTIPEC, the apex body for traffic and transportation projects in Delhi.

Officials said the plan includes a nearly 14-km elevated corridor from INA at Aurobindo Marg to Mahipalpur underpass at National Highway-8 and connecting all the flyovers between Moolchand and Moti Bagh, just before the start of the elevated Metro corridor on the Ring Road.

The corridor, a senior DDA official said, will be an alternate route to the IGI airport covering all the general pool residential accommodation (GPRA) colonies in south Delhi —Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Srinivaspuri, Kasturba Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Mohammadpur and Thyagraj Nagar.

The proposal for corridor was tabled by Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) in the governing body of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in December last year.The PWD got a feasibility study done for the corridor for approval on behalf of the National Buildings Construction Company (NBCC-India) that is involved in the redevelopment of four government colonies in south Delhi.

As per the minutes of the UTTIPEC meeting, seen by HT, the L-G asked DDA vice-chairman to organise a meeting with HUA ministry to “discuss the proposal regarding funding issue”. “GB (Governing Body) directed the proposal to be placed in the governing body meeting of UTTIPEC after detailed discussion with MoHUA,” read the minutes of the meeting, which was finalised on January 14.

It is learnt that DDA is preparing a proposal to discuss with HUA ministry to get clarity on the funding of this project. “It is an expensive project. Before it is cleared by UTTIPEC, the LG just wanted that there should be clarity on its funding,” said a senior DDA official.

The meeting between the DDA and HUA officials to discuss the issue is scheduled this week, said a senior HUA ministry official. “The construction of the transit corridor will be done by CPWD. A revised estimate is under preparation,” said the HUA official.

The Centre is constructing over 25,000 dwelling units and a commercial complex in the seven residential colonies. NBCC India has already redeveloped East Kidwai Nagar.

NBCC-India, which is redeveloping Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar, asked Delhi PWD in 2018 to conduct the feasibility survey of the corridor. A senior NBCC India official said, “The approval process for funding the elevated corridor is going on. It is being discussed with the ministry and will be finalised soon. A meeting was held in this regard in the ministry last month. The process is in the final stages,” said a NBCC official.

While the alignment of the elevated corridor is yet to be finalised, the PWD official said, the plan is to start the corridor from INA and go through Africa Avenue, Nelson Mandela Road and end at Mahipalpur underpass.

Though the feasibility study was done by Delhi PWD, which is the road-owning agency in Delhi, the construction of the corridor is likely to be done by the central Public Works Department as it is a central government-funded project.

A senior Delhi PWD official said, “We were asked to just carry out the feasibility study and get it cleared from UTTIPEC. We will not be executing the project.”

Sarvagya Srivastava, former Delhi PWD engineer-in-chief, said, “With new high-rise development in these colonies, the traffic is bound to increase and the existing road network is not designed to take that kind of load. The Ring Road has already reached the capacity versus volume ratio. The corridor is an afterthought; ideally population density should be planned according to the infrastructure. There is no option but to construct an elevated corridor, as there is no space to widen the road.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Centre must ensure one standard measure for all packed, non-packed goods

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Last week, an online milk delivery start-up called to say that they are home delivering fresh vegetables and fruits too and as a promotional offer, their customers would be entitled to a 50 per cent discount on the original price ! Of course, there was a catch- the offer would be open for a month, but the discounts would apply only if I validated it with a purchase order for a hamper immediately
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

50.86% vote in bypolls to 5 municipal wards

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: An estimated 50
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Final-phase of contactless ticketing on Delhi buses to begin on Monday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The state transport department on Monday will roll out the month-long final phase of the contactless ticket system in the network of cluster buses in Delhi, which are operated by concessionaires, the government said in a press statement
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar snatching

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi The Saturday night murder of a 25-year-old woman while trying to fight back against a snatcher on the busy Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar has left the residents of the neighbourhood “shocked and in fear” as they said that such incidents have become common
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

In Delhi, 192 centres to vaccinate 60+ and those above 45 with comorbidities

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Starting Monday, people aged above 60, and those above 45 with comorbidities, will be able to get vaccinated for the coronavirus at centres in 192 hospitals in the national capital, Delhi government officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

February this year second warmest since 1901: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: February this year was the second warmest in the Capital since 1901, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a temperature spike that came due to clear skies, and fewer western disturbances than usual
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

5,000-crore plan to deal with traffic around redeveloped govt colonies

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Union housing and urban affairs ministry and the Delhi Development Authority may discuss this week the funding for an approximately 5,000 crore integrated transit plan aimed at handling the expected rise in vehicular traffic around eight government colonies that are being redeveloped by the Centre The Delhi L-G has asked the DDA to discuss the funding for the project with the urban affairs ministry before it is cleared by UTTIPEC, the apex body for traffic and transportation projects in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pandemic prompts the elderly to make a digital switch

By Manoj Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST
New Delhi It is 11am on Friday and a digital literacy class has just begun on video communication platform Zoom
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi traffic police to install cameras in 31 locations

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:50 PM IST
New Delhi After the success of camera-based prosecutions last year when Covid-induced curbs were in place, the Delhi traffic department will install additional speed detection and red-light violation cameras in around 31 spots across the Capital by March 31, said senior traffic police officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused in the custody of special task force in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
The accused in the custody of special task force in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
others

Cross-border smuggling ring busted, Ludhiana factory owner held with 2.17kg heroin

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Spare parts manufacturer and driver caught bringing the consignment in a mini-truck from the border area in Amritsar; sent to three-day remand
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,585 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Sunday; active case count almost double of Mumbai’s

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:12 PM IST
PUNE The Maharahstra health department recorded 1,585 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Sunday, with which the city’s active case count crossed the 15,000 mark
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Bihar worker finds mention in PM Modi’s ‘Maan ki Baat’

By Sandeep Bhaskar I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:43 PM IST
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of migrant worker, Pramod Baitha, in his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ while sharing the examples of individuals who have been striving towards self-reliant India
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes part in a dry run of the covid-19 vaccination drive.(PTI/ File photo)
A health worker takes part in a dry run of the covid-19 vaccination drive.(PTI/ File photo)
others

Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune prior to phase 2 of vaccination drive

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Phase two of the vaccination drive is for seniors citizens and the vulnerable population and is to begin from March 1. However, a test run on Monday will determine the future course of action, said officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC to deploy retired Army personnel as mask inspectors

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE To strengthen their mask inspection squad, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to hire 50 retired army personnel, to be on duty from March 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMRDA land auction in newly-acquired villages has residents crying foul

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:09 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) decision to auction 13 plots in Hinjewadi, Wagholi, Manjari, Bhukum, and Maan, has raised questions among residents since these amenity spaces are yet not determined and the Development Plan (DP) for these newly acquired villages is still in the process
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac