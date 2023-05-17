DDA flags fake websites selling flats in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday issued an advisory informing that fake URLs were being used to defraud people in the name of DDA’s housing scheme. Officials said that they have also lodged complaints with the economic offences wing (EOW) and cyber crime cell of the Delhi Police to register FIRs against those creating the fake websites. A statement from DDA said that www.ddahousingyojana.com and www.ddaflat.org.in were the two fake websites used to “sell” or allot DDA flats. (Image for representation)

“It is further verified that the purported DDA housing scheme 2023 circulated through these websites is a fake or fraudulent one and DDA has floated no such housing scheme in 2023,” said a DDA spokesperson.

Officials further said that whenever a new housing scheme is launched by DDA, it will be made available only on DDA’s official website — www.dda.gov.in.

“Other sources and websites may lead public in the trap of fraudulent and unscrupulous persons or entity causing financial loss. It is requested to check DDA’s authentic websites for regular updates/transactions,” the statement added.

Such fraudulent websites have been flagged by the DDA at least twice in the past. DDA is the housing authority responsible for planning, development and construction of housing projects, commercial lands, land management, land disposal and land pooling in the national capital.