DDA to hold two-day public hearing on draft Delhi Master Plan 2041

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) plan to hold a public hearing on the draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041 -- expected to be attended by 17,162 people -- over two days next week has come under criticism from civil society members who claim that the hearings are hurried and demanded more time for the discussions. The public hearing, which will be held online due to Covid-19 pandemic, will be held on October 18 and 20.

The draft MPD-2041, which is the vision document for the city’s development for the next two decades, was put in the public domain in June this year. The DDA had to extend the last date for submission of public comments by a month -- from July 23 to August 23 -- following demand from the public.

Rajiv Kakria, convener of Save Our City campaign, a collective of RWAs, activists and others, said, “We all have spent so much time carefully going through the MPD-2041 provisions and drafting our suggestions/objections. If 7,000-8,000 people are put in one slot, how much time will one get?”

BS Vohra, president of the East Delhi Joint Front, said, “The fact that they have given just one hour each on both the days shows that they are not interested in what people have to say. Why hold the public hearing then?”

The land-owning agency received over 33,000 comments on the MPD-2021 but only 17,162 people have been given slots in the two-day public hearing.

“The schedule represents only 17,000 names instead of 33,000 citizens who filed suggestions and objections. The issue with the schedule is that if we follow it, each person will not even get 30 seconds to voice their feedback on the draft plan. Therefore, we are concerned that people will not get enough time and space to be a part of this critical process,” read a statement by Mein Bhi Dilli Campaign, a collective of over 40 civil society groups that aims to make the planning in Delhi more representative and inclusive.

Last year, the DDA held several rounds of public consultations with various sections of society while preparing the master plan. In July this year, the DDA held public meetings to explain and clarify doubts regarding the master plan.

Sabyasachi Das, former planning commission in-charge at DDA, said that two days is not enough to hear the views of so many people. “Earlier, we used to get 1,000-odd suggestions or objections on the MPD for which we used to hold public hearing for 3-4 days. This is the plan for the city’s development for the next 20 years; the public hearing should be held for at least 20 days so that people get a chance to share their viewpoint,” said Das.

When contacted, a senior DDA official said, “All those who have registered queries and suggestions will be heard. If more time is required, DDA is open to that.”

Some residents also objected to the online mode of hearing.

Shalaka , a member of Mein Bhi Dilli, “We find that most people in the city are not familiar with the online mode as a medium of consultation. It is complicated and inconvenient for people to first register for the meeting and then sign in. Many do not even have smartphones to install the app as well.”