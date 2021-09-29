DDMA likely to decide today on Ramlilas, reopening of schools for classes 6-8

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday where it is expected to take a call on allowing Ramlilas during the Navratri and reopening of schools for junior classes, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

Officials of some prominent Ramlila organising committees in Delhi met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday and urged him to lift the curbs imposed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The DDMA in its previous order had banned all kinds of religious, political, cultural and social gathering because of the pandemic.

Arjun Kumar, the secretary of Luv Kush Ram Leela Committee, one of the oldest in the city, said, “A delegation met the LG seeking approval for holding Ramlila. We are hopeful that the permission will be granted by the DDMA,” reports PTI.

Many private schools have demanded the Delhi government to allow students from classes six to eight to physically attend school claiming the Covid-19 situation has improved significantly in the national capital.

A DDMA-constituted panel has recommended phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital. It had recommended reopening schools for classes nine to 12 from September 1.

The DDMA order issued earlier this month, listing various prohibited and allowed activities under phased reopening from Covid-19 caused lockdown, will expire on midnight of September 30.