DDMA to take a call on Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi on October 27

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet on October 27 to take a call on Chhath Puja celebrations in the Capital and regarding the phased reopening of classes for students in classes 8 and below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official notice for the meeting issued on Friday, which HT has seen, said: “the agenda/discussion points for the meeting are... considering of opening of classes below 9 in school. Decision on celebration of Chhath Puja festivities.” Other items in the agenda include review of Covid-19 numbers in the Capital, management strategies concerning the viral disease, vaccination drive and awareness programme campaigns.

The ban on Chhath Puja celebrations in the Capital had turned into a political slugfest between the BJP and the AAP. The BJP accused the Delhi government of singling out Chhath Puja even as it allowed other celebrations including Durga Puja and Dussehra in the city. While chief minister Arvind Kejriwal initially justified the ban and hit out at the Opposition for “playing dirty politics”, it later changed its stance, and claimed that the decision was taken by the DDMA which is headed by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal. Kejriwal even wrote to Baijal on October 14, urging him to allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi, in adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding schools, in-person classes are only allowed for students of classes 9 to 12 in Delhi. At its last meeting on September 29, the DDMA said that schools in Delhi are likely to open after the festive season. Festivals in the coming days include Diwali (November 4) and Chhath Puja (November 10).

The October 27 meeting of the DDMA will take place through video conference facility at 12.30pm, said the notice. The meeting will be attended by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDMA chairperson; chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the vice chairperson; revenue minister Kailash Gahlot, a DDMA member; and chief secretary Vijay Dev, who is the chief executive officer. The meeting will also be attended by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana, and Delhi’s divisional commissioner Sanjiv Khirwar, in addition to a group of medical experts, including Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul, AIIMS director Dr Randip Guleria, and Indian Council of Medical Research director-general Dr Balram Bhargava.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The meeting was supposed to take place this week, but it got postponed. However, it can’t be postponed much as drafting protocols for school reopening is likely to take some time, and, if Chhath Puja is allowed, the government will need time to make the ghaats (riverbed areas) ready,” said a senior DDMA official.

On September 30, DDMA issued an order prohibiting the celebration of Chhath Puja at riverbanks, near water bodies, open grounds, in temples, and other public spaces, even as it imposed limited restrictions on other festivals like Durga Puja and Dussehra.

Chhath Puja in public spaces was prohibited last year too because of the pandemic. The festival, which falls on November 10, involves collective dips in water bodies and worshipping the Sun. It is a major festival for Purvanchal community from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, who have a sizeable presence in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to migration data from Census 2011 records, 40% of Delhi’s population (recorded at 16.4 million then) were migrants. Of the migrant population of 6.56 million, roughly two-thirds were from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, led by MP Manoj Tiwari, has protested against restrictions on Chhath Puja celebrations and organised several protests in the last three weeks.

On October 9, Kejriwal said the DDMA prohibited the celebrations because of the inherent risk of transmission in the rituals which involve gathering in large numbers.

On October 12, Tiwari organised a protest outside Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines. Three days later, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging the Centre to draft protocols and issue necessary orders with regard to the festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}