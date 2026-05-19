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Deadline to clear Okhla landfill pushed to October

Delhi's MCD extends the Okhla landfill clearance deadline to October 2026, citing slow progress in waste processing and challenges from monsoon.

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:00 am IST
By Paras Singh
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New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has once again extended the deadline for clearing the Okhla landfill site — this time by three months till October 2026.

A senior MCD official said the department has now revised the target to October 2026. (Hindustan Times)

The newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government had previously committed that the Okhla landfill would be cleared by July and the Bhalswa site by December 2026.

A senior MCD official said the department has now revised the target to October 2026. “Dumping of fresh waste on the site has slowed down net progress. This revised target has been outlined in a report submitted to the Delhi government,” the official said, adding that both legacy and fresh waste processing will now continue till October 2026.

According to an MCD report seen by HT, approximately 1.48 million metric tonnes of legacy waste remains at the Okhla landfill. While 9,000 metric tonnes of old waste is being processed daily, the complete disposal is now projected to take another two years.

The Okhla landfill, where dumping began in 1996, spans 62 acres. By 2019, the waste mound had risen to 60 metres.

2019, the height of the waste mound had reached 60 meters.

 
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