delhi news

Delhi govt sets up vaccine centre for people travelling abroad for studies, work

Anyone approaching this centre will have to use their passport as an identity document and carry documents to prove their reason for travel
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi government on Monday launched a dedicated vaccine centre for students and individuals who would be travelling abroad for studies and work, and athletes participating in international sports events such as Olympic Games in Tokyo before August 31, the government said.

The dedicated vaccine centre -- which offers Covishield -- is located in New Delhi district’s Mandir Marg. Anyone approaching this centre will have to use their passport as an identity document and carry documents to prove their reason for travel.

Also Read | Delhi Metro to continue with 50% capacity, standing travel banned

Under special provisions by the Union government, such candidates can take two doses of Covishield between 28 and 84 days -- instead of 12 to 16 weeks applicable in general cases.

“Vaccination for Admission.... Best wishes for those students who need to travel abroad for studies. A dedicated vaccination centre has been started for you at Govt School near Mandir Marg by the Arvind Kejriwal government,” said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet on Monday.

