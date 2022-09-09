Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College cites lack of funds, holds part of salaries

Delhi government-funded Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College withheld a part of the salaries of professors in July citing paucity of funds while promising to pay the deducted amount after the fund crunch is over.

In a notice on Tuesday, Hem Chand Jain, the officiating principal of the college, said ₹30,000 has been retained from the net salaries of assistant professors and ₹50,000 from those of associate professors/professors for July. “The same will be released as and when the funds are available.”

Over the past few years, Delhi government-funded colleges have repeatedly expressed their inability to pay salaries of teachers on time due to a paucity of funds.

Sunil Kumar, who heads Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College’s governing board, has asked Jain to clarify who permitted the officiating principal to deduct salaries while insisting the higher education department released the required amount needed to pay the salaries. “It is also learned that the recovery of travel allowance has been made from the employees of the college as a result of your unilateral decision without bringing the matter of recovery to the governing body,” Kumar wrote in an email to Jain, a copy of which HT has seen.

Jain did not respond to queries for comment.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, which was set up in 1990, is among the constituent colleges of Delhi University. The Delhi government provides 100% funding to the institute.