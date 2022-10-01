Delhi: 10-year-old rape survivor critical, says hospital

A 10-year-old boy, who was raped and brutally assaulted on September 18 by three friends, including a cousin--all aged 10-12 years-- allegedly to “avenge” the non-payment of a family debt, is currently battling for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital.

On Friday, doctors said the boy’s wounds are so gruesome, they were reminded of the December 16, 2012 gang rape victim.

The boy’s family, who are residents of east Delhi’s Seelampur, said that he was called by a few boys from the neighbourhood on the pretext of playing cricket on the evening of September 18. Since his return, they felt “something was off” but did not know the seriousness of the situation.

“He was talking when we first took him to the hospital. He was crying that he did not want to get admitted because they (the suspects) would kill him. Our mother assured him that the doctors were there to help him. Since September 22, he has been unconscious,” said the boy’s sister.

Police, meanwhile, have apprehended two of the suspects, including the cousin.

The boy’s mother alleged that her son was targeted because the family had taken some money from one of the suspects’ parents and it was taking them longer than usual to return it. She, however, refrained from giving more details.

Doctors treating the boy said that his condition was “extremely critical” and he was currently on ventilator support. The boy’s private parts are severely damaged from being kicked and being hit with blunt objects. Sharp objects had also been inserted in his privates, they said.

“His wounds reminded us of the December 16 gang rape victim. His private parts are severely injured; he has developed sepsis and because of the infection, he had a cardiac arrest. What is surprising is that the family did not bring the child to a hospital immediately. For four days, the boy endured the pain and this delay led to the worsening of his condition. Maybe if he had received timely medical attention, his condition would not have been so bad,” said a doctor.

“It is hard to believe that his parents were unable to see such major injuries. This is not a scratch that the boy could keep hidden for so many days,” the doctor added.

Doctors also said that apart from injuries from sexual assault, the boy was also severely beaten up. He has injuries on the chest and head from being hit possibly by a large rock or a brick, they said.

Dr Suresh Kumar, the medical director of the Lok Nayak Hospital, confirmed that the boy has injuries from sharp objects being inserted into his private parts.

“The boy is currently on a ventilator. His condition is critical. He was sexually assaulted by multiple people and he also has wounds in other parts of his body. We are keeping a close watch on his condition,” said Dr Kumar.

