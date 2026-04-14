...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi: 2 teen boys drown in Yamuna while playing

Delhi: 2 teen boys drown in Yamuna while playing

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 11:20 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, A day of relaxation during a school holiday took a tragic turn in Delhi's Timarpur area on Tuesday when two 13-year-old boys drowned in the Yamuna after venturing into deeper waters.

Delhi: 2 teen boys drown in Yamuna while playing

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.30 pm when six children, all under the age of 15, went to the river to bathe. A call to the police regarding the drowning was received at the Timarpur police station around 2 pm, prompting the immediate response of police and rescue teams to the scene.

They further added that during the rescue operation, a boy was pulled out of the water and transported to the Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, where doctors pronounced him dead. The search for the other missing child continues.

A local said that a boy from the neighbourhood began shouting that the children were drowning, but his cries went unheard due to the noise from the open water gates. "He then called us, and we quickly sent a few boys to help. By the time we arrived, the police were already there, and rescue operations were in progress," he said.

The father of the child who was found described it as a routine day that turned tragic. "Usually, he would have gone to his tuition, come home, eaten lunch, and then taken a nap. Today was a holiday," he said.

He mentioned that children in the area frequently visit the river to play. "Many children go there to play and bathe. We cannot keep our children at home all the time. He must have gone a little deeper into the water and never returned," he said.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force , Delhi Disaster Management Authority , Delhi Fire Services , and local police are actively engaged in the ongoing rescue operation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
timarpur yamuna rescue operation new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: 2 teen boys drown in Yamuna while playing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.