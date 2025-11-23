Search
Sun, Nov 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi: 20-year-old held for murdering 11-year-old

ByHemani Bhandari
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 04:10 am IST

Delhi Police arrested a 20-year-old factory worker for the murder of an 11-year-old girl found near the Yamuna, with investigations ongoing.

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old factory worker in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old girl from Wazirabad’s Jagatpur Extension. The child’s body was found in a Khadar patch, near the Yamuna Pushta, police said.

Delhi: 20-year-old held for murdering 11-year-old
Delhi: 20-year-old held for murdering 11-year-old

Police said that the girl had been reported missing on November 21, after her family told police she was stepping out to collect payment from a nearby cap-manufacturing unit, where she delivered tiffins. An FIR was registered, and officers began reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

At 12.27pm on November 22, a PCR caller informed police about the body of the girl lying near Jagatpur Pushta Bandh Road. Officers said the body had visible injury marks and the body was identified by her family.

While tracking CCTV footage, they found her interacting with a worker known to the family, a Wazirabad resident originally from Bihar. His inconsistent movements and hurried exit from the factory soon after the girl left raised suspicion, an officer said.

The man was traced and picked up for questioning. Police said his clothes carried mud and bloodstains, and during sustained interrogation, he allegedly admitted to killing the girl in a secluded Khadar patch. Officers said his motive is still being examined. Any sexual assault will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report.

Police have added relevant sections to the FIR and are awaiting forensic reports to corroborate the sequence of events.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: 20-year-old held for murdering 11-year-old
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Delhi Police arrested a 20-year-old factory worker for the murder of an 11-year-old girl from Wazirabad, whose body was discovered near the Yamuna Pushta. Reported missing on November 21, she was last seen collecting payment from a nearby factory. CCTV footage linked the suspect to the crime, revealing suspicious behavior. Investigations continue, pending forensic results.