Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old factory worker in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old girl from Wazirabad’s Jagatpur Extension. The child’s body was found in a Khadar patch, near the Yamuna Pushta, police said. Delhi: 20-year-old held for murdering 11-year-old

Police said that the girl had been reported missing on November 21, after her family told police she was stepping out to collect payment from a nearby cap-manufacturing unit, where she delivered tiffins. An FIR was registered, and officers began reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

At 12.27pm on November 22, a PCR caller informed police about the body of the girl lying near Jagatpur Pushta Bandh Road. Officers said the body had visible injury marks and the body was identified by her family.

While tracking CCTV footage, they found her interacting with a worker known to the family, a Wazirabad resident originally from Bihar. His inconsistent movements and hurried exit from the factory soon after the girl left raised suspicion, an officer said.

The man was traced and picked up for questioning. Police said his clothes carried mud and bloodstains, and during sustained interrogation, he allegedly admitted to killing the girl in a secluded Khadar patch. Officers said his motive is still being examined. Any sexual assault will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report.

Police have added relevant sections to the FIR and are awaiting forensic reports to corroborate the sequence of events.