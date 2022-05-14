Delhi: 25-yr-old man arrested for online stalking

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The accused saw the victim somewhere, after which he started stalking her on social media. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on May 14, 2022 04:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 25-year-old man has been arrested from west Delhi for allegedly stalking a woman on social media, police said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said a woman had lodged a complaint on the police’s cyber portal, claiming that she was being stalked on social media since February 14 by an unknown person. She said she was receiving messages from unknown mobile numbers and various social media accounts, police said.

“After collecting the information, technical analysis was done and it was found that the stalker was using various fake IDs to conceal his identity. Police tracked and nabbed Singh based on his live location analysis from west Delhi,” Bansal said.

During interrogation, police said, it was revealed that the accused saw the victim somewhere, after which he started stalking her on social media. The victim never responded in affirmative to the advances of the stalker, the police said.

