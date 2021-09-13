Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: 3 boys drown in Yamuna during Ganesh Chaturthi idol immersion
Delhi: 3 boys drown in Yamuna during Ganesh Chaturthi idol immersion

According to police, the boys came to the river from north-east Delhi’s Sonia Vihar to see the Ganesha idol immersion. The river was in full spate following heavy rains in Delhi, due to which the boys allegedly drowned.
By Press Trust of India, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
A view of the spot on the banks of Yamuna where 3 boys drowned in the early hours of the day at Wazirabad on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Three boys allegedly drowned in the Yamuna river during idol immersion on Ganpati Visarjan in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay (16), Vivek (15) and Arjun (12), all residents of Ankur Enclave in Karawal Nagar, said police.

A senior police officer said divers rescued another teenager, Vijay Rathore (17), who was rushed to a hospital.

According to police, the boys came to the river from Sonia Vihar to see the idol immersion. The river was in full spate, due to which the boys allegedly drowned.

The families of the boys were informed about the incident and they immediately reached the spot, said police.

“Divers tried to fish the bodies from the river. However, it was dark and the operation had to be stalled. The rescue operation continued on Sunday but the three bodies are yet to be found,” said the senior police officer.

Officials from the fire department said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire personnel and local divers are carrying out the rescue operation.

In another incident, a 29-year-old man died after he fell into a drain in a waterlogged area in north Delhi’s Narela on Saturday.

The deceased has been was identified as Salesh Mehto, a native of Chapra in Bihar who worked as a labourer at Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. His body was pulled out and taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, said police.

