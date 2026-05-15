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Delhi: 5 held for armed robbery, 21 stolen gold chains recovered

Delhi: 5 held for armed robbery, 21 stolen gold chains recovered

Published on: May 15, 2026 03:52 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Five people have been arrested for robbing a goldsmith of jewellery and cash at gunpoint in east Delhi, police said on Friday.

Delhi: 5 held for armed robbery, 21 stolen gold chains recovered

According to the police, 21 stolen gold chains weighing around 250 grams were recovered from the accused.

The incident took place on May 3 when the complainant, Sukumar Dhara, a goldsmith running his business in Mandawali for the past 22 years, was returning home after closing his shop.

"At around 10.30 pm, two armed assailants intercepted him and robbed his scooter containing 23 gold chains, gold pieces, 3 lakh cash and his mobile phone," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at Preet Vihar police station and investigation was launched. Police said two teams were formed to crack the case. Since the exact spot of the robbery was not covered by CCTV cameras, investigators analysed footage from more than 600 cameras over 10 days to trace the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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