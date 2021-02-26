Delhi: 55-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in Vasant Vihar

A 55-year-old man who worked as a domestic help was killed after an allegedly speeding Mercedes car hit the scooter he was riding in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar late Thursday. The errant driver fled the mishap spot leaving his car behind.

Vasant Vihar police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death and efforts are on to nab the errant driver.

“The person who was driving the Mercedes is also from the Vasant Vihar neighbourhood. We have identified him and efforts are on to catch him,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh.

Police said the mishap took place around 11.45pm. They identified the man who died on the spot as one Antony Joseph. Investigators are trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the mishap and are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed around the spot.