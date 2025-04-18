Delhi: 96-year-old Lahori Gate Haveli restored, set to host museum

At 96, the once crumbling Lahori Gate Haveli again stands tall at the bustling market square near Chandni Chowk, after the much-awaited completion of restoration and conservation work after prolonged delays and hurdles. Lahori Gate Museum near Khari Baoli market in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

On Thursday, the two-storey heritage structure was opened for preview. The site will now be used to set up the Shahjahanabad museum and interpretation centre, former union minister Vijay Goel said.

The project is being executed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while the funds, Goel said, will be contributed by him and various other MPs through MPLAD funds.

The process to set up the museum, install artefacts, add audio-visual rooms and cafeteria is likely to be executed over the next year, he added.

The Haveli once used to be a traditional private mansion, civic officials said. Set up in 1929, it looks out on to a market square where lanes emerging from Khari Baoli spice bazaar, Sadar Bazar and Old Delhi Railway station converge.

“Earlier, the Haveli was being used as a municipal dispensary and later it became a sort of a storehouse for merchants from the spice market . In the first phase, basic repair work was carried out at the haveli and now the restoration, electrical work and civil work is complete. Its roof, jharokhas and balconies were badly damaged all of which have been repaired. We have also added new counters for a cafeteria on first floor and an intricately carved wall with decorative stone work,” a municipal official said, asking not to be named.

Former union minister Goel said that the initial repairs at the site begun back in 2003 using ₹50 lakh from his MPLADS fund. “However, the building later deteriorated and fell into disrepair. Subsequently, we brought in ₹4 crore in funding from the ministry of culture, which has supported ongoing work on the project for several years. Now, MCD will hire an agency to develop the museum,” he added.

The museum will showcase tourists, particularly international visitors, a detailed glimpse of Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk at one site. “It will be a perfect place for anyone trying to visit old Delhi and understand its culture,” he added.

Next phase: The museum inside

An architect working on the project said that the museum will feature representations of the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Town Hall, traditional havelis, and temples of various religions. “Additionally, there will be insights into Chandni Chowk’s markets, food, and lifestyle,” he added. The museum will also showcase sections dedicated to Kirana (grocery) markets, dry fruits, handicrafts, and the famous Meena Bazaar.

“There will be images and sculptures reflecting ancient culture and heritage. Alongside the museum, there will also be an interpretation centre and a souvenir shop. Tourists will be able to learn about Chandni Chowk here and then go on to explore the various parts of it. There will also be guides and food services available,” he added. The official added that over the next six months, artisans and materials will be brought in to decorate the museum — items that are not available locally in Chandni Chowk.

The central government had allocated ₹4.22 crore in 2017 for reviving the project and INTACH was roped in as a consultant. According to the INTACH project report, the museum, once ready, will house artefacts, crafts, narrative panels, digital databases and audio-visual tools to recreate the history of Shahjahanabad (Walled City). Specific galleries have been planned to house the model of the city to highlight the evolution of the town plan, while digital reconstruction of historic structures such as the clock tower and dioramas will bring to life scenes from the past.

The second gallery on the ground floor will be on “the history of Delhi” and will have display panels depicting the history of the capital city since the ancient times, along with a timeline and an interactive map on a touch screen linking a database about heritage sites all over the city. The ground floor will have two more permanent exhibitions on the Mughal period and current culture, language, food and customs of Shahjahanabad, the report adds.

The first floor galleries will focus on trades and crafts as well as dioramas depicting scenes from the civic life of historic times such as scenes of the haveli courtyards, kite flying and pigeon flying activities that were quite popular form of entertainment back in the day of the Mughal rule.