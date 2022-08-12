A group could not find man they were looking for; 2 others attacked| Video

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 12, 2022 02:22 PM IST
According to police officials, inputs were received about gunshots being fired in the air in the area at around 11.15 pm on Thursday. A senior police officer said the group had come to the Ramesh Tyagi Colony area in search of a man named Deepak, aged 21.
CCTV footage of the attack - shared by news agency ANI - showed the group of around 10 people attacking Jatin, aged 17, and Ajay, aged 42.(Screengrab)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Shocking scenes were witnessed in Delhi when two people- a teenager and a man- were injured after getting attacked by a group of people in the Wazirabad area on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

CCTV footage of the attack - shared by news agency ANI - showed the group of around 10 people attacking Jatin, aged 17, and Ajay, aged 42. According to police officials, inputs were received about gunshots being fired in the air in the area at around 11.15 pm on Thursday. A senior police officer said the group had come to the Ramesh Tyagi Colony area in search of a man named Deepak, aged 21.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi told news agency PTI on Friday that after failing to find Deepak, the group vandalised two bikes, which were parked there, and attacked a few passers-by.

Jatin and Ajay were injured in the attack, Kalsi said. However, the injuries were not caused by gunshots, the DCP added.

Seven people from the group have been identified so far and efforts are on to identify and arrest the rest of them, the DCP further told the news agency.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

(With agency inputs)

