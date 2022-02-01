Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi added 3 dengue cases in last week of January

As per the records, Delhi had zero dengue cases in January 2021 and 2020; one case in 2019; six cases in 2018 and four dengue cases in 2017.
Of 23 dengue cases this month, three each were from north and south corporation areas, and two from east Delhi.(HT Archives)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 05:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The national capital reported three more dengue cases in the week ending January 31, taking the total number of dengue infections this month to 23 -- the highest January tally in at least the past five years -- showed the weekly vector-borne diseases report, released by the three municipal corporations on Monday.

As per the records, Delhi had zero dengue cases in January 2021 and 2020; one case in 2019; six cases in 2018 and four dengue cases in 2017. Of 23 dengue cases this month, three each were from north and south corporation areas, and two from east Delhi. Fifteen cases remain untraced after investigation, a senior public health department official said.

Besides these 23 cases, the health care facilities have also reported nine dengue patients who had acquired infections from other states.

“The overall case count is low because Delhi has been witnessing cold wave conditions for much of the month. We can attribute the number of cases in January this year to improved disease surveillance, especially after the declaration of dengue as notifiable disease last year,” the official said, asking not to be named.

