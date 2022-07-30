Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city’s tally.
Friday’s case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that.
The Covid-19 test positivity rate on Friday also ticked up, the data showed. Of the 16,924 tests conducted on the day, 7.36% samples returned positive results, as against Thursday, when over 17,000 tests returned a rate 6.56%.
The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data. Since the pandemic broke out in the Capital, 26,308 have died of the disease.
To be sure, this marginal increase in cases has not reflected in the city’s hospitalisation numbers, which have continued to be flat for several months now, highlighting the relatively milder symptoms of the pre-dominant Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Out of 9,409 beds reserved for Covid19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 257 (2.73%) were occupied, leaving 9,152 beds vacant.
HT had earlier reported that scientists handling the city’s genome sequencing data said that Delhi’s current surge in Covid cases could be attributed to Omicron’s BA.2.75 sub-variant, which is currently the pre-dominant strain being seen in samples. Scientists said that at least 35% of the samples were found positive for the BA.2.75 sub-lineage of Omicron over the last 60 days.
This was followed by BA.2.76 and then by BA.5, scientists said.
-
Uttarakhand to develop 46 ropeway projects across state: Tourism minister
The Uttarakhand government led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a go-ahead to develop 46 ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme to boost tourism across the state, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said in Dehradun on Friday. The tourism minister directed the officials to explore the possibility of the funicular railway system in places where there is no possibility of setting up a ropeway project.
-
MP: Retd bank official dies by suicide after killing wife, injuring children
A 72-year-old retired bank officer died by suicide after killing his 60-year-old wife and injuring their two children by pouring kerosene in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Saturday. The couple's 28-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
-
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
-
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics