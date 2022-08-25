Delhi adds 945 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths; positivity rate at 5.55%

Delhi on Wednesday saw a slight decline in its daily Covid tally after 945 new cases were recorded, which pushed the caseload to 19,96,352, according to the health department's bulletin. Six more patients died on Tuesday and the toll has climbed to 26,442.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The total recoveries in Delhi are over 19.65 lakh with 1,285 recuperating from Covid on Wednesday. The active cases, meanwhile, stand at 4,310.

The positivity rate in Delhi is at 5.55%, compared to 6.14% on Tuesday.

The national capital on Tuesday recorded 959 new Covid cases, nine deaths and 939 recoveries.

The health department's bulletin on Wednesday showed that 17,024 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 12,046 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 4,978 rapid antigen tests.

The number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 277 and nearly 3,000 patients continued to remain under home isolation.

On the vaccination front, authorities have inoculated 33,421 beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, Wednesday's bulletin also showed. With this, the total vaccinations against Covid have climbed to 3,63,05,339.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the total vaccine doses administered in the national capital, 25,68,311 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the precautionary dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON