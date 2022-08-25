Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi adds 945 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths; positivity rate at 5.55%

Delhi adds 945 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths; positivity rate at 5.55%

delhi news
Updated on Aug 25, 2022 01:14 AM IST

The total recoveries in Delhi are over 19.65 lakh with 1,285 recuperating from Covid on Wednesday. The active cases, meanwhile, stand at 4,310.

The national capital on Tuesday recorded 959 new Covid cases, nine deaths and 939 recoveries.(HT file photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Delhi on Wednesday saw a slight decline in its daily Covid tally after 945 new cases were recorded, which pushed the caseload to 19,96,352, according to the health department's bulletin. Six more patients died on Tuesday and the toll has climbed to 26,442.

The total recoveries in Delhi are over 19.65 lakh with 1,285 recuperating from Covid on Wednesday. The active cases, meanwhile, stand at 4,310.

The positivity rate in Delhi is at 5.55%, compared to 6.14% on Tuesday.

The national capital on Tuesday recorded 959 new Covid cases, nine deaths and 939 recoveries.

The health department's bulletin on Wednesday showed that 17,024 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 12,046 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 4,978 rapid antigen tests.

The number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 277 and nearly 3,000 patients continued to remain under home isolation.

On the vaccination front, authorities have inoculated 33,421 beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, Wednesday's bulletin also showed. With this, the total vaccinations against Covid have climbed to 3,63,05,339.

RELATED STORIES

Of the total vaccine doses administered in the national capital, 25,68,311 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the precautionary dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
coronavirus new delhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP