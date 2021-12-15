Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / New Delhi’s air continues to be ‘very poor’
delhi news

New Delhi’s air continues to be ‘very poor’

Delhi’s air quality was in the “very poor” category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 372
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 372 in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 09:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi is likely to see a clear sky on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature in the Capital is likely to be 13.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 23.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and maximum temperature of 24.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the “very poor” category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 372.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Also Read: All 4 of Delhi’s new Omicron cases are asymptomatic, says hospital

The Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “AQI today indicates ‘Very Poor’ air quality. For the next two days, winds are likely to be moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height (~ 1.0 - 1.5 km) are likely to keep air quality within ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. On 16th December, air quality is likely to improve and from 17th onwards, significant improvement is likely due to high wind speeds.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP