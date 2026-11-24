Delhi's air quality remained in the poor category on Monday morning, with the AQI at 242, a marginal improvement over Sunday's average of 260, as calm winds continued to hinder the dispersion of pollutants.

Particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) was the predominant pollutant in Delhi's air.() (For representational purposes only/ HT photo) more less

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According to the HT pollution dashboard, the city's 24-hour AQI was slightly higher at 252. Particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) was the predominant pollutant in Delhi's air.

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According to CPCB bulletins, Delhi's air quality has remained in the poor category over the last nine days, with the city recording 11 "poor" days till November 23. In 2025, the city had recorded three "poor" air days, with AQI being worse over the remaining month. In November 2024, zero poor air days were recorded, while 22 were very poor and the remaining 8 were severe.

In 2023, four poor air days were recorded.

According to CPCB's classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor and 401–500 severe. The city’s air remained largely stagnant overnight, with Safdarjung airfield recording very light winds at 4km per hour at 8am. Winds of more than 15km/hr help clear pollution.

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{{^usCountry}} Of Delhi’s monitoring stations, Sirifort station recorded the worst AQI at 333, followed by IGNOW at 330, DU North campus at 322, while Lodhi Road recorded the cleanest at an AQI of 159. NASA satellites detected 72 farm fires in Punjab and Haryana on November 23. The number of farm fires has been less than 100 over the last three days. Weather forecast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of Delhi’s monitoring stations, Sirifort station recorded the worst AQI at 333, followed by IGNOW at 330, DU North campus at 322, while Lodhi Road recorded the cleanest at an AQI of 159. NASA satellites detected 72 farm fires in Punjab and Haryana on November 23. The number of farm fires has been less than 100 over the last three days. Weather forecast {{/usCountry}}

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According to the IMD, Delhi will mainly experience clear skies, with mist and shallow fog at a few places in the morning. The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 10-12°C while the maximum will hover around 24-26°C.

A day earlier on Monday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were 11.1 °C and 26.5 °C, respectively.

Minimum temperatures may dip to single digits in the coming days, with a forecast of 9-11 °C from Wednesday onwards, bringing colder conditions and potentially further slowing the dispersal of pollutants.