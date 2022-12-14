Delhi air quality stays in moderate category, minimum temp can decline to 8°C

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the moderate category on Wednesday morning, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 156 at 7am.

The national Capital’s AQI has improved over the past two days, from Monday’s reading of 218 (poor) to 177 (moderate) on Tuesday. The Central Pollution Control Board classifies an AQI between 0-50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as ”moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”. and over 400 as “severe”.

According to the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, a model under the ministry of earth sciences, the AQI in Delhi is likely to remain ‘moderate’ till Wednesday on account of relatively strong winds and better ventilation conditions.

The air quality is expected to drop to ‘poor’ on December 16.

Meteorological conditions are likely to become highly unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants from December 17.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from northwest directions in Delhi with wind speed up to 12 kmph, mainly clear sky and mist in the morning on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature is likely to be 8°C as compared to 9°C on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is also forecast to drop by one degree Celsius to 26 °C on Wednesday as compared to 27°C on Tuesday, four degrees above normal.

Experts said warmer-than-normal temperatures have led to a high mixing height – an invisible layer of the atmosphere which can trap pollutants – during the day, which allows pollutants to disperse easily.