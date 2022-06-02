Delhi airport to soon have RFID tags for check-in baggage for easy tracking

Soon, fliers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be able to buy radio frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled baggage tags, which will allow passengers to get real-time information on which belt their luggage will arrive at and where the bag is at any given time during the transit, said airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

DIAL officials said the service will soon be launched on a pilot basis for commercial fliers and the tags, called Bagg Trax, will be handed out to a select few fliers at Terminal-3 initially. Once the service is fully launched, fliers will be able to purchase them from the departure lounge, officials said, adding that the rates of these tags are yet to be decided.

Officials also said initially, the service will be available only at the three terminals of the Delhi airport as RFID readers were available only there.

“It is yet another passenger friendly initiative by DIAL that will significantly enhance passenger experience at the airport. Bagg Trax will not only help the domestic and international arrival passengers but also those in transit to track their check-in luggage,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

To use these baggage tags, passengers will have to register the tag by scanning the QR Code given on the box or by visiting “Bag.Hoi.in”. Passengers will then get a text message on their registered mobile number alerting them about the successful registration.

“Once registered, all that a passenger has to do is to tie the tag onto their check-in luggage. Passengers will start receiving SMS alerts on their phones when their baggage arrives at the destination airport,” the DIAL spokesperson said, adding that fliers will also get messages when their luggage is ready to be picked up from the baggage belt.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said passengers will now not have to wait endlessly for their luggage to arrive at the baggage belt, as they would already know exactly where the luggage was at any given point of time. “They could use that time to take care of other needs. The facility will also help reduce crowding near baggage belts. Delhi airport is a pioneer in using technology and the introduction of Bagg Trax is yet another technology-driven initiative of DIAL to give an enhanced passenger experience,” he said

