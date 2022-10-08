Delhi amends no detention policy, says classes 5 and 8 students must pass their exams

Amending the “no detention” policy for children up to class 8, the Delhi government on Friday said students of classes 5 and 8 will not be promoted to the next class if they do not pass the yearly examination, starting academic session 2023-24.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the “no detention” policy was introduced in the Right to Education Act to protect the interest of children; instead, it has harmed the children.

“To prevent further harm, students of classes 5 and 8 can now be held back in special circumstances, starting the next academic year. The aim of the new assessment guidelines is not to detain any child but to instil the same seriousness towards elementary classes as higher classes,” he said.

These guidelines will be implemented in all the government, government-aided, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Cantonment Board and recognised unaided schools within Delhi, officials of the directorate of education (DoE) said Friday.

The officials said the new assessment guidelines prepared by the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Delhi, will evaluate students on holistic parameters and if a child is unable to clear the exams in classes 5 and 8, then they will get a chance to appear for a re-examination within two months of the declaration of results.

According to the new guidelines, assessment of children’s learning in classes 5 and 8 will include midterms and annual examinations as well as extracurricular activities. These include project-based activities, portfolio, child’s participation in the classroom, participation in activities such as theatre, dance, music, sports, and attendance, among others.

In January 2019, the Parliament amended the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, doing away with the no detention policy under which no student would be failed till class 8. The states were asked to decide if they want to continue with the policy. An advisory committee was then formed which had recommended detaining the students in classes 5 and 8 only if they failed to get 40% marks in their reassessment.

“The no detention policy was very progressive but due to lack of preparation, the education system could not take full advantage of it. But we need to prepare such a system to lay a strong foundation at the elementary level which works on the holistic development of a child.The learning should be of such a level that there is no need for detention,” Sisodia said.

In order to be declared as “pass” at the end of the session for promotion to the next higher class, a student must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. The promotion to the next higher class is also subject to the condition that a minimum of 25% marks is scored in midterms plus annual examination. They will also have to secure at least 25% marks in the subject(s) in which they have taken the re-examination. If a student fails to fulfil the criteria, they will be placed in the category of “essential repeat” and will be held back in the same class the next session.

Ashok Panday, educationist, said, “Detention is an easy step for schools and what’s difficult is to work with children and support them. Detention should not be the school’s first choice as it’s very hard on a child to be held back. Schools should instead ensure that all their students attain minimum learning.”