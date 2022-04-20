Delhi: App-based cabs stay off roads as protest goes on for 2nd day

Delhi residents experienced surge pricing and long waiting periods on cab aggregator apps as several app-based cabs remained off roads on Tuesday as the strike by taxi drivers, to protest against rising fuel prices, continued for the second day in Delhi-NCR. However, autorickshaws and regular taxis were back on the roads after a section of unions called off the strike on Monday.

The situation is unlikely to improve on Wednesday as unions of app-based cab drivers have announced that the strike will continue.

“We continued our strike for the second consecutive day and its impact was visible in Delhi,” said Kamaljeet Gill, president, Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi. Gill said that the association members have not been assured of any concrete solution by the authorities yet, adding the strike will continue till it does.

Despite repeated attempts, app-based aggregators Uber and Ola didn’t comment on the matter.

Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, said though they ended the strike after a day as they did not want to inconvenience commuters, they warned that they will be forced to strike again if their demand for a subsidy of ₹35 per kg on retail price of CNG is not met soon.

Kabir Goswami, who regularly uses app-based cabs, said though the waiting time was slightly better on Tuesday, compared to the first day of the strike on Monday, the rates continued to remain very high. “The availability of cabs was relatively better compared with Monday but the fares remained sky-high even during non-peak hours. They charged me ₹709 for a route which is hardly 12 kms. Usually I spend ₹250 for a one-way journey through app-based cabs,” he said.