Delhi appoints subregistrars through tech randomisation process

New Delhi

The government has also increased the number of subregistrar offices in the city from 22 to 39, bringing them in line with the 39 subdivisions spread across 13 revenue districts. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government has appointed subregistrars across all 39 subdivisions through a technology-assisted randomisation process to make postings more transparent.

The postings were carried out on the directions of chief minister Rekha Gupta in the presence of the additional chief secretary (services). The government has also increased the number of subregistrar offices in the city from 22 to 39, bringing them in line with the 39 subdivisions spread across 13 revenue districts.

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Officials said that some existing subregistrars have been retained. The officers transferred were selected from a pool of those meeting prescribed eligibility criteria, including better health, sufficient remaining service tenure and vigilance clearance.

The government has also notified 17 new subregistrar offices as part of the expansion. With 39 subregistrars now appointed, residents will be able to access services within their respective subdivisions.

CM Gupta said, “The government’s objective is to strengthen systems that make government functioning more transparent, organised, effective and convenient for citizens. The newly appointed subregistrars should discharge their responsibilities with complete honesty and dedication, and work towards providing better and more effective service to Delhi residents.”

Subregistrar offices handle registration and other revenue-related matters that directly affect citizens, including property and document-related services. The government said the appointment of officers across all 39 subdivisions would help streamline their functioning.

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{{^usCountry}} The randomisation process was adopted to ensure that eligible officers were selected through a technology-driven system rather than through a conventional posting exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The randomisation process was adopted to ensure that eligible officers were selected through a technology-driven system rather than through a conventional posting exercise. {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi government said the move was part of efforts to increase the use of technology in administrative processes and establish transparent systems for the deployment of officials.