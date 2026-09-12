Delhi approves 127 crore to build 500 public toilet blocks

The Delhi government has approved ₹127 crore for the construction of 500 new public toilet blocks in markets, parks, along highways and other high footfall areas across the Capital, with the facilities planned to remain open round the clock, officials said on Friday.

The approval was given at a recent meeting of the expenditure finance committee (EFC) (Photo for representation)

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The approval was given at a recent meeting of the expenditure finance committee (EFC), chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta. The project is part of the government’s plan to build 1,000 new public toilet blocks in the city. The government had earmarked ₹300 crore for the initiative in its budget.

Officials said areas around markets, parks and roadsides where women face difficulties in accessing toilet facilities will receive priority.

The locations identified so far include Civil Lines, Anand Vihar, AIIMS campus, August Kranti Marg, Surajmal Vihar, Jhilmil, Laxmibai Marg, Aruna Nagar-Timarpur and Metcalfe House, among others. The project will be executed by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

The new facilities will have CCTV cameras at entry and exit points for security and round-the-clock monitoring. They will also have grid-connected solar systems to meet their electricity requirements, with surplus power to be supplied to the grid.

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{{^usCountry}} LED displays will be installed at each toilet block and used for advertising, with the government planning to generate revenue through the displays. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LED displays will be installed at each toilet block and used for advertising, with the government planning to generate revenue through the displays. {{/usCountry}}

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Of the 500 facilities planned in the first phase, 71 will be constructed in the Wazirabad division and 68 in the Srinivaspuri division.

Officials said locations with high pedestrian movement, markets and highways passing through Delhi have been prioritised. Construction is expected to take around 13 months after the tender process is completed and work orders are issued.