Delhi AQI today: Air quality remains ‘very poor’ as smog blankets capital city

A thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Sunday as the air quality in the city remained in the 'very poor' category once again, with an overall AQI of 320 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data at 8am.

As per the SAFAR data shared by news agency ANI, Pusa recorded an AQI of 326 while Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 319. Lodhi Road recorded 315, Delhi Airport (T3) recorded an AQI of 315 and Mathura road recorded an AQI of 324. The AQI at Delhi University stood at 317 and at IIT Delhi stood at 349 in the 'very poor category.'

On Saturday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 303, a day after reporting an air quality index of 346. Any value between 301 to 400 falls in the very poor category on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) index. This marginal improvement in the air quality owes to strong surface winds that helped in the dispersion of pollutants. The air quality monitoring body had earlier noted that stubble-burning contributed 34 per cent to Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution.

The visuals of the poor air quality shared by news agency ANI on Sunday morning show the thick layer of smog blanketing the national capital.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region (NCR) also continued to witness bad air as Noida also registered very poor air quality with an AQI of 341 while Gurugram's AQI stood at 324 and continued to remain in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With inputs from ANI

