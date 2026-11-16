For the second day in a row, Delhi residents enjoyed some respite from pollution on Monday, with the city’s air quality showing a marginal improvement over Sunday, even as several monitoring stations continued to record “very poor” and “severe” readings.

Air Quality Readings Across the City

Sprinklers to settle dust on Zakir Hussain Marg as pollution levels rise in Delhi-NCR . (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

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The official average air quality index (AQI), recorded at 4pm by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), stood at 275 in the “poor” category, compared with 290 on Sunday.

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Of the 59 air quality monitoring stations in the city, Siri Fort recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 433 in the “severe” category. As many as 19 stations were in the “very poor” category and 37 in the “poor” category.

According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor” and 401 to 500 “severe”.

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Weather Conditions and Pollution Outlook

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported shallow fog at several places in the city in the morning. The minimum temperature settled at 14.8°C, 3.8 degrees lower than a day earlier, while the maximum was 27.5°C, 1.9 degrees below Sunday’s reading.

Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said stronger afternoon winds could bring some improvement, but warned that mornings and nights would continue to be severely polluted over the next few days. In a post on X, he said the real-time AQI had improved to the 200-300 range as winds picked up, but could rise to 450-700 across Delhi-NCR between midnight and morning.

Explaining the haze, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of private forecaster Skymet Weather Services, said high humidity and lower pollution levels in the early hours meant the conditions could be described as fog. After 9.30am, however, humidity fell below 75% while visibility remained below 1,000 metres, indicating smog. Visibility improved after 11.30am, but the moisture content had dropped sharply, leaving pollutants suspended in the air, he said.

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Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

IMD has forecast mainly clear skies on Tuesday, with mist and shallow fog at most places and moderate fog at a few locations. The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 13°C and 15°C, while the maximum is likely to be 26-28°C.