New Delhi, Residents across Municipal Corporation of Delhi wards, including tenants and migrants, have been urged by authorities to participate in the ongoing self-enumeration exercise for Census 2027, even as they cautioned the public against potential frauds linked to the process.

Delhi authorities urge tenants, migrants to join Census self-count; warns of fraud calls

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The voluntary self-enumeration exercise began in the national capital on Friday, with several residents, including Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, completing the process on the first day, officials said.

Under the exercise, residents in areas falling under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are required to log in to the designated Census portal and fill in details of their households.

Officials emphasised that all residents, irrespective of their domicile status, are eligible to participate.

"Migrants and tenants, who form a big chunk of the population in Delhi, are being specifically encouraged to take part to ensure an accurate assessment of the city's population," an official said.

"The participation of tenants and migrant residents is important to capture a realistic population profile," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, authorities have warned of fraudulent activities being reported in the name of the Census. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, authorities have warned of fraudulent activities being reported in the name of the Census. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, some fraudsters are attempting to extract sensitive information such as OTPs and bank details from residents under the pretext of assisting with the Census process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, some fraudsters are attempting to extract sensitive information such as OTPs and bank details from residents under the pretext of assisting with the Census process. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "No authorised official will ask for OTP, UPI PIN or any monetary payment for Census-related work," an official said, urging people to remain vigilant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "No authorised official will ask for OTP, UPI PIN or any monetary payment for Census-related work," an official said, urging people to remain vigilant. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents have been advised to report any such incidents to the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents have been advised to report any such incidents to the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All residents of MCD wards, regardless of domicile status, can take part in the voluntary self-enumeration exercise by logging in to the Census portal, with only one login required per household, which can be completed by the head of the family or any member using a mobile number, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All residents of MCD wards, regardless of domicile status, can take part in the voluntary self-enumeration exercise by logging in to the Census portal, with only one login required per household, which can be completed by the head of the family or any member using a mobile number, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Users must choose a language at the first login, which cannot be changed later, and provide the geo-coordinates of their residence by selecting the location on a satellite map, searching the address, or entering latitude and longitude manually.

After submission, an 11-digit self-enumeration ID will be generated, which residents must present to enumerators during door-to-door visits for the House Listing and Housing Operations exercise scheduled from May 16 to June 14.

The self-enumeration will take place in 250 MCD wards from May 1 to 15.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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