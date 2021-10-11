Delhi begins using Pusa bio-decomposer spray in fields to curb stubble burning

The Delhi government started spraying the Pusa bio-decomposer across farms in the city, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Rai said the process began in the fields at Fatehpur Jat village, adding that it will be done at more villages in the coming weeks. The bio-decomposer has been developed to resolve the problem of stubble burning, a major contributor to air pollution in the capital. The solution decomposes the stubble and can turn the residue into organic manure in just 15-20 days.

“The bio-decomposer has helped the Delhi government achieve great results in making stubble management pollution-free. The number of farmers getting the spraying done has doubled as compared to last year. Those farmers who have still not taken part in this environment-friendly practice can register themselves by calling on- 9643844287,” Rai told reporters.

He added, “Pollution in Delhi increases during winters. It includes pollution from dust, vehicles, garbage burning, and biomass but the most crucial problem is stubble burning. This time the Delhi government has decided to sprinkle twice as much decomposer on more farms in Delhi.”

The minister said the government has received applications for about 4,000 acres of farmland that will be sprayed with the decomposer. Last year, it was sprayed on 2,000 acres of farmland.

Rai said, “The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked us to get a third-party audit done. We got it done by a central government agency, which heaped praises on its performance. We submitted the reports to the CAQM and also approached the union environment minister and state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab.”

Rai said the problem of stubble burning will require coordination among all state governments concerned.