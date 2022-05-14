Delhi: BJP asks North MCD to raze 2 ‘illegal’ rooms outside AAP headquarters

Amid escalating war of words over anti-encroachment drives by the civic bodies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded action against “illegal” constructions on the footpath outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters at Rouse Avenue, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

In a letter to the North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel on Friday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that there are two rooms constructed on the pavement outside AAP headquarters. Kapoor requested that an inspection of the area be carried out and the “illegal encroachment” be immediately demolished. “To our knowledge, these two rooms are under the occupation and use of the Aam Aadmi Party,” wrote Kapoor.

While AAP did not respond to requests seeking a comment, senior party leader Durgesh Pathak earlier pointed to alleged illegalities in the construction of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s residence and office in West Patel Nagar, in a letter to the South MCD mayor and commissioner. Pathak gave the civic body time till 11am on Saturday to demolish the structures.

Hitting out at Pathak, Kapoor said, “Pathak is alleging that a single stair outside Gupta’s residence, which is located in a congested area, is an encroachment. But he is silent on the two rooms outside his party’s office.”

BJP leaders said the AAP-led Punjab government too has taken action against encroachment. Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP media incharge, said, “In Punjab, Kejriwal justifies removal of illegal encroachments but in Delhi..., it is termed illegal.”