Delhi BJP MPs write to lieutenant governor, demand probe into AAP’s allegations
BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manoj Tiwari and Hans Raj Hans demanded a “forensic investigation” into the matter
Seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of Parliament from Delhi on Wednesday wrote to lieutenant governor VK Saxena demanding an inquiry into the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) allegations that attempts were made to buy its MLAs.
The BJP MPs asked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to make it public the names of people who approached his deputy and MLAs to switch sides.
In a letter to the Delhi LG, the MPs wrote, “…malicious, false, misleading and diversionary statements issued in public domain by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders to the effect that AAP MLAs had got calls from BJP where they were offered huge amounts of cash to transfer their allegiance to the BJP.”
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manoj Tiwari and Hans Raj Hans demanded a “forensic investigation” into the matter.
Northeast Delhi MP Tiwari said, “Manish Sisodia, whose phone was seized by the CBI, claimed that he got a call on his personal number and was asked to switch sides. What time did he get the call? What’s the number? They are busy misleading the people of Delhi. We want a forensic investigation.”
South Delhi MP Bidhuri said offering a bribe to an elected representative is a punishable offence.
“The AAP should share the names of people who approached their MLAs and offered them money to join the BJP. A FIR should be registered against such people,” said Bidhuri.
Taking a dig at Kejriwal for holding a trust vote in the Delhi assembly, West Delhi MP Singh said the CM doesn’t trust his own MLAs.
“They have 62 MLAs and still he called for a trust vote. This is nothing but a drama by the CM to divert the public’s attention from the scams in liquor and education,” said Singh.
