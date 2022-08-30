Delhi liquor policy: Anna Hazare says Arvind Kejriwal ‘drunk on power’

Expressing his disappointment over the alleged corruption in the excise policy 2021-22 which is being investigated by the CBI, social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday wrote to Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In a hard-hitting letter, the first-of-its-kind by the activist to his former aide since he became CM, Hazare said he (Kejriwal) appears to have forgotten his ideal principles and is “drunk on power.”

Hazare is an abolitionist and his relationship with Kejriwal, his aide during the historic anti-corruption movement of 2011, got strained when he chose to form a political party, a move opposed by the octogenarian activist.

“The excise policy of the Delhi government indicates that, the (political) party which was formed at the cost of the historic movement, is also walking the same path being taken by other parties. It is very sad,” Hazare wrote in the letter.

Hazare stated that he was instrumental in prohibition in Ralegan Siddhi, the village he belongs to, and also campaigned for a good excise policy in Maharashtra which led to the development of a prohibition law. The law entails prohibition of the sale of liquor in a village if 51% women of the village vote against sale of liquor.

“A similar policy was expected from the Delhi government. But you did not do that. You also appear to be in the vicious circle of money though power and power through money. It should not behove a political party which was born out of a big movement,” Hazare stated in the letter.

The social activist also said Kejriwal, who used to give speeches in favour of Lokpal and Lokayukta to check corruption in the country, appears to have forgotten Lokpal and Lokayukta after becoming the chief minister.

“You did not even try to bring a strong Lokayukta Act in the Delhi assembly and your government has made an excise policy which will destroy the life of people and affect women. It shows your double standards,” said Hazare.

No response was available from the Delhi government over the letter.

