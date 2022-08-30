CBI searches Sisodia’s bank locker as AAP, BJP spar
Sisodia was present along with his wife in Ghaziabad when the CBI searched the bank locker belonging to him
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Tuesday that the Central Bureau of Investigation has given him a “clean chit” because they found “nothing” incriminating during the earlier raid at his residence and after searching a bank safe deposit box on Tuesday.
To be sure, CBI has not said anything about what it found or did not find in the safe deposit box at the locker. Nor has it said anything about the ongoing investigation.
This amounted to no less than a clean chit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sisodia said at the Delhi legislative assembly, denying rumours that property documents were found in the bank locker.
Sisodia was present with his wife in Ghaziabad when the CBI searched his bank locker . “We welcomed CBI, which conducted raids at my residence. We extended all cooperation and answered all questions asked by the CBI. They said nothing was found in the raids. CBI officials searched the bank locker, they found ₹70,000- 80,0000 worth of assets in the locker, such as small (pieces of) jewellery,” Sisodia said.
The BJP at the Centre and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi have locked horns over alleged irregularities in the capital’s liquor policy in which CBI has registered a case and named Sisodia as one of the main accused. While the BJP claims there were irregularities worth thousands of crores, AAP leaders have said there were none.
AAP leaders have also questioned why Sisodia has not been arrested even as more than 10 days have passed since the CBI raids at his residence. Sisodia said when nothing was found in the excise policy case, the BJP leaders are now alleging a scam in construction of new classrooms in Delhi’s government schools.
“They are saying only 4,000 classrooms were supposed to be constructed, but why 8,000 classrooms were constructed? They are asking why more toilets were made,” Sisodia said. “We have been allocating 25% of the budget to education since forming the government. We will provide better infrastructure to students.”
-
KCR’s Bihar visit to boost Nitish Kumar’s Oppn alliance bid ahead of JD(U) meet
Ahead of the Janata Dal (United)'s national executive and council meetings, the visit of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Bihar and Rao's meeting with counterpart Nitish Kumar is viewed as a politically significant step to build a larger Opposition alliance in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. KCR is likely to also meet Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
-
Furious resident stuck in lift assaults security guard, arrested
Gurugram: Furious on getting stuck for about an hour inside a lift, a 40-year-old man on Monday resorted to verbally abusing and slapping a security guard of an upscale apartment in Sector 50, police said. Following the alleged assault, the police have registered a case against the suspect who was then detained late evening, Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east). Ashok Kumar (50), who works as a security guard said that although Nath has apologised to him, he did not forgive him.
-
Two history sheeters involved in 42 house break-ins held
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for separate house break-in incidents. The police have discovered that one of them had 18 house break-in cases, whereas the nother was involved in 24. The accused have been identified as Shabbir Zamir Ahmed Qureshi, 24, who lives in Wadala TT area, and a Nallasopara resident, 43, Shakir Hussain Shaikh. Shabbir was involved in 24 house break-ins allegedly committed in the past seven to eight years.
-
Pune ZP teacher arrested for molesting students
The Pune rural police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old Zilla Parishad teacher from Pune district for molesting students of Class 7 in June, said officials. The Pune rural police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) invoking various sections against the accused from Ambegaon tehsil following the complaint from head master. In one incident, the teacher forced himself on a 13-year-old student, while she was sitting a bench.
-
Bhupendra Chaudhary resigns from Yogi cabinet after taking over as U.P BJP chief
A day after taking charge as the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday, resigned from his post of cabinet minister for panchayati raj in the chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government. A senior officer said that nothing is certain as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics