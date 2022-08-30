CBI searches Sisodia’s bank locker as AAP, BJP spar

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Tuesday that the Central Bureau of Investigation has given him a “clean chit” because they found “nothing” incriminating during the earlier raid at his residence and after searching a bank safe deposit box on Tuesday.

To be sure, CBI has not said anything about what it found or did not find in the safe deposit box at the locker. Nor has it said anything about the ongoing investigation.

This amounted to no less than a clean chit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sisodia said at the Delhi legislative assembly, denying rumours that property documents were found in the bank locker.

Sisodia was present with his wife in Ghaziabad when the CBI searched his bank locker . “We welcomed CBI, which conducted raids at my residence. We extended all cooperation and answered all questions asked by the CBI. They said nothing was found in the raids. CBI officials searched the bank locker, they found ₹70,000- 80,0000 worth of assets in the locker, such as small (pieces of) jewellery,” Sisodia said.

The BJP at the Centre and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi have locked horns over alleged irregularities in the capital’s liquor policy in which CBI has registered a case and named Sisodia as one of the main accused. While the BJP claims there were irregularities worth thousands of crores, AAP leaders have said there were none.

AAP leaders have also questioned why Sisodia has not been arrested even as more than 10 days have passed since the CBI raids at his residence. Sisodia said when nothing was found in the excise policy case, the BJP leaders are now alleging a scam in construction of new classrooms in Delhi’s government schools.

“They are saying only 4,000 classrooms were supposed to be constructed, but why 8,000 classrooms were constructed? They are asking why more toilets were made,” Sisodia said. “We have been allocating 25% of the budget to education since forming the government. We will provide better infrastructure to students.”

