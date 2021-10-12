Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi BJP says will celebrate Chhath, but with Covid protocols
delhi news

Delhi BJP says will celebrate Chhath, but with Covid protocols

Addressing a joint press conference on Monday with Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, Gupta said, “We, today declare that we together will celebrate Chhath in the entire city keeping in mind the corona safety guidelines. The preparations will be ensured through the municipal corporations. Our party workers will ensure that all arrangements are in place.”
Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari has been critical of the Delhi government regarding the ban on Chhath puja while Dusshera, Ramlila and other public gatherings were allowed.(PTI file photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 06:29 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Monday said the party will celebrate Chhath puja in the Capital, while observing Covid safety protocols. He said the three municipal corporations will make necessary arrangements, and criticised Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for “insulting” the sentiments of the Purvanchal community.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari has been critical of the Delhi government regarding the ban on Chhath puja while Dusshera, Ramlila and other public gatherings were allowed. He recently held a meeting with Chhath puja committees in the city and also started a rath yatra, visiting the areas where the Purvanchalis live in significant numbers.

To be sure, the decision to ban Chhath puja celebrations was taken by Delhi Disaster Management Authority, and not the Delhi government. The LG is the chairperson of DDMA.

The BJP has demanded that the AAP government should write to the DDMA, seeking permission to allow Chhath celebrations.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party said the health and lives of people are most important for us. We feel sad that BJP is playing dirty politics over it. BJP has no concern for the lives of the people.

Tiwari, former Delhi BJP chief, said, “It’s a festival of faith and should not be politicised. We are meeting all chhath organisations to find out about their preparations. The government’s decision to ban festivities is rather beyond one’s understanding.”

Last week, Kejriwal said that the decision has been taken for the welfare and safety of the people, and slammed the BJP for doing ‘dirty politics’. “I have said this earlier also that we want people to celebrate all the festivals. But in Chhath puja, people have to step into the water. If even one Covid infected person enters the water, then the entire water will get infected. It can result in fast spread of the infection. Due to this reason, we have taken this step. I’m sure people will understand this. They will also understand that the opposition is doing dirty politics,” Kejriwal had said.

Chhath Puja, a three-day festival, will be celebrated between November 8-10 this year. It is most popular in states such as Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of Madhya Pradesh. There is a significant presence of the Purvanchal community in Delhi.

In the past decade, the community has become politically significant as it plays a major role in deciding the election result in several constituencies.

