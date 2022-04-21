Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: BJP worker shot dead in Mayur vihar phase-3
delhi news

Delhi: BJP worker shot dead in Mayur vihar phase-3

An officer said a case has been registered, and added that eyewitness have told the police that the man was shot at least four times by some unidentified people on a bike outside his house in Mayur Vihar Phase-3.
Police said they were checking footage from the nearby CCTVs to identify the culprits. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 04:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 42-year-old local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot dead in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Wednesday, police said.

An officer said a case has been registered, and added that eyewitness have told the police that the man was shot at least four times by some unidentified people on a bike outside his house in Mayur Vihar Phase-3.

The incident came to light when a police team patrolling in the Pocket C area of Mayur Vihar Phase- 3 spotted a crowd and learnt that a man had been shot there. He was taken to a hospital by local residents in a private car, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap identified the deceased as Jeetu Chaudhary. He was reportedly a worker of the BJP unit in Mayur Vihar, and ran a construction business.

“The victim has been shot by unknown miscreants at around 8:15 pm today,” the DCP said, confirming that a case of murder has been registered against unknown people.

Police said they were checking footage from the nearby CCTVs to identify the culprits.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp delhi news delhi man shot cctv
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP