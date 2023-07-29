Delhi Book Fair: Calling all bibliophiles, stationery lovers to unite

Are your a hoarder of books or fan of quirky stationery? If yes, then look no further because the Delhi Book Fair has made its return to the Capital, and this time it’s reclaiming its pre-Covid original slot of the monsoon month. But this isn’t all as the five-day long haven for bibliophiles is accompanied by its equally popular companion, that is, Stationery Fair!

The 27th Delhi Book Fair is being held at Pragati Maidan till August 4. (Photo: Kamal Singh/PTI)

The theme of this year’s Book Fair is Books in Nation Building, and hence the literature in genres of science, history and spirituality will find a place of prominence. “Since youngsters are the ones who keep our fair lively, this event is designed in a way that they easily find whatever caters to their particular taste,” informs Ramesh K Mittal, president, The Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP), adding, “Books that have contributed to the fabric of our nation’s culture will be available in huge numbers. In addition, genres ranging between fiction to non-fiction such as crime, mystery, romance, music, education and others will also be plentiful... This year FIP is celebrating its golden jubilee hence the fair is extra special for us.”

“More than 100 participants are there as part of the two fairs and our efforts are aimed at promoting the physical form of books,” says Hema Maity, general manager, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), adding, “Youngsters are reading prolifically, but in the digital era we are striving to keep the physical copies alive through this. And what better way than to promote it alongside the Stationery Fair.”

It’s indeed true that the lovers of stationery will be spoilt for choice here. “A variety of notebooks, customised or designer pens, handmade paper and drawing canvases, files and folders, bags, corporate diaries, calenders with inspirational messages or cartoons, craft scissors, staplers and pin removers — you name it, and it’s here,” says Sanjay Vashishtha, chair officer and manager, ITPO, adding, “We are expecting a heavy footfall of students considering the admission season is on. For them, there is a plethora of quirky products to choose from. We have also planned several cultural and educational events on the first three days of the fair including kavi sammelan by the Authors Guild of India, author interaction sessions, plays, and seminars.”

Catch It Live

What: 27th Delhi Book Fair and 22nd Stationery Fair

Where: (Book Fair) Halls 11, 12 and 12A and (Stationery Fair) Halls 3 and 4, Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Marg

When: July 29 to August 2

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court on the Blue Line

Entry: Free

